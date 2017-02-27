March 2nd Edition: More Pictures of Valentines!

Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /home/bitapaul/public_html/aldenadvance.com/site/wp-content/plugins/awesome-weather/awesome-weather.php on line 234
Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /home/bitapaul/public_html/aldenadvance.com/site/wp-content/plugins/awesome-weather/awesome-weather.php on line 235
Alden
0F
humidity: 0%
wind: 0mph N
H 0 • L 0
Albert Lea/Freeborn County News
Error
Error
RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://albertlea.kaaltv.com/feed/rss.xml. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.
RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://austin.kaaltv.com/feed/rss.xml. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.
RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.npr.org/rss/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.
Colon and rectal cancer rates are rising sharply for Americans under 55, according to a study publis [...]
RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.usnews.com/rss/news. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.