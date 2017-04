Local Mechanical Engineer, crazy on/off road post-apocalyptic Mad Max car enthusiast and gear head Paul Jensen, along with his family, spent his 50th birthday doing nothing short of a dream come true.

See the entire story and photos in this week’s Alden Advance!

Check it out in the March 30th edition of the Alden Advance! Get it now at Expressway and Freeborn County Co-op in Alden! All the news you can’t find on Google!