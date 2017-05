Selfless. Companionate. Generous. Diligent.

These are all words members of the school district, community, and co-workers use to describe one Alden-Conger senior.

McKayla Wachlin was born and raised in Alden. “I have loved growing up in this amazing community that we have,” she said.

See the FULL STORY on this week’s front page!

Check it out in the May 5th edition of the Alden Advance! Get it now at Expressway and Freeborn County Co-op in Alden! All the news you can’t find on Google!