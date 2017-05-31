Memorial Day Speech delivered by SSG Nick Niebuhr, Training NCO of the 224th Transportation Company

A fine Memorial Day Speech was delivered by SSG Nick Niebuhr, Training NCO of the 224th Transportation Company. Many attending had asked that the text be posted online so all could share. This is the speech from SSG Niebuhr:

A mother’s pain. One of the most painful scars of

war is inflicted not on the veteran but on the people

who love that veteran. John Hunter Wickersham was

a 28-year-old doughboy who understood the anguish

that his mother felt.

The final stanza of his poem, “The Raindrops on

Your Old Tin Hat,” reads:

“And, fellows, she’s the hero of this great, big

ugly war,

And her prayer is on the wind across the flat,

And don’t you reckon maybe it’s her tears, and

not the rain,

That’s keeping up the patter on your old tin hat?”

The day after he wrote the poem, Second

Lieutenant Wickersham was severely wounded in four

places by a high explosive shell while he was serving

with the Army’s 353rd Infantry Regiment near Limey,

France. Before receiving aid for himself, he

addressed the wounds of his orderly. Despite a

severe loss of blood, Lieutenant Wickersham then

continued to advance upon the enemy and fired his

revolver with his left hand due to the wounds on his

right. Finally, on September 12, 1918, John Hunter

Wickersham, exhausted and bloodied, fell on the field

of battle. For his gallantry, he was posthumously

awarded the Medal of Honor.

Wickersham’s poem was about mothers, but it

could just as easily have described the heart ache of

a wife, daughter or sister. It could easily have

described the anguish of a father, son, brother or

husband who have felt the loss of the one million

American heroes who have died for their country

while serving in wars from the American Revolution to

the current War on Terrorism.

It is for these heroes that we gather here today.

Lieutenant Wickersham made the Supreme

Sacrifice in a war that America entered one century

ago. It was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”

Tragically, it wasn’t.

Just last month, on April 8th, our nation lost Staff

Sergeant Mark De Alencar (Dee Alan kar) of the 7th

Special Forces Group. Five children lost their father.

Mark’s uncle remembered the determination Mark

had when training to be a Green Beret.

“They told him he had to lose some weight. So

Mark would put on a backpack, put bricks and books

in it, and you’d see him running up and down the road

there getting in shape to reenlist,” Jansen Robinson

recalled.

De Alencar wasn’t just training to wear a uniform.

The Edgewood, Maryland, native was training to

protect our freedom. And that’s exactly what he was

doing when he gave his life while fighting ISIS in

Eastern Afghanistan.

Unlike past wars, the end of the War on

Terrorism will be less obvious. There will be no

surrender treaty signed aboard a battleship or in a

diplomatic conference room. While wars today may

be less defined, one fact is crystal clear: Our enemies

want us dead.

Fortunately, we have the men and women of the

U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast

Guard doing all that they can to protect us. But it is up

to us to remember their sacrifice.

Long after the battlefield guns have been

silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children

of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent.

Spouses will be without their life partners. Parents will

continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters

that died way too early.

We need to be there for them – not just as

members of The American Legion family – but as

American citizens. Nobody can replace these fallen

heroes – especially in the eyes of their families – but

we can offer shoulders to cry on, assistance with

educational expenses and assurance that their loved

one’s sacrifice will not be forgotten.

And that sacrifice is often made as

servicemembers perform humanitarian missions that

benefit innocent civilians in far off lands. Captain Mary

Therese Klinker was a flight nurse assigned to Clark

Air Base in the Philippines when her C-5A Galaxy

crashed outside of Saigon. She was evacuating

Vietnamese orphans. The mission was called

Operation Babylift and Captain Klinker died for her

country at age 27.

As our servicemembers protect other people’s

orphans, they sometimes must leave their own

grieving children.

“Little things that I took for granted when you

were here seem priceless now,” 14 year-old Jessica

wrote to her father Command Sergeant Major James

Blankenbecler (Blank in beckler) two days after he

was killed in Iraq. “I will miss you, daddy, with all my

heart. I will always be your little girl and I will never

forget that…I love you daddy. I will miss you!”

Most of those who die in war are young. Whether

teenaged troops or middle-aged commanders, we do

know that they left us too early. But can any of us who

are living say that we accomplished more in our fuller

life spans than those who we honor today?

For what they lacked in time, they made up for in

valor. Selfless bravery is not gained with experience

but an innate quality that is instilled into character – a

process that usually involves strong parents or

siblings. It is these special families that produce the

outstanding men and women who have given

everything for our freedom. These families are the

fabric of our nation.

Our fallen have given what Lincoln called their

“last full measure of devotion.” They did it to serve

America. They did it to serve us.

As scripture tells us, “Well done, my good and

faithful servant.”

Well done.

Let us live up to their sacrifice.

May God bless them and may God bless you for

remembering them here today.

Thank you.