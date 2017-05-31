Memorial Day Speech delivered by SSG Nick Niebuhr, Training NCO of the 224th Transportation Company

A fine Memorial Day Speech was delivered by SSG Nick Niebuhr, Training NCO of the 224th Transportation Company. Many attending had asked that the text be posted online so all could share. This is the speech from SSG Niebuhr:
A mother’s pain. One of the most painful scars of
war is inflicted not on the veteran but on the people
who love that veteran. John Hunter Wickersham was
a 28-year-old doughboy who understood the anguish
that his mother felt.
The final stanza of his poem, “The Raindrops on
Your Old Tin Hat,” reads:
“And, fellows, she’s the hero of this great, big
ugly war,
And her prayer is on the wind across the flat,
And don’t you reckon maybe it’s her tears, and
not the rain,
That’s keeping up the patter on your old tin hat?”
The day after he wrote the poem, Second
Lieutenant Wickersham was severely wounded in four
places by a high explosive shell while he was serving
with the Army’s 353rd Infantry Regiment near Limey,
France. Before receiving aid for himself, he
addressed the wounds of his orderly. Despite a
severe loss of blood, Lieutenant Wickersham then
continued to advance upon the enemy and fired his
revolver with his left hand due to the wounds on his
right. Finally, on September 12, 1918, John Hunter
Wickersham, exhausted and bloodied, fell on the field
of battle. For his gallantry, he was posthumously
awarded the Medal of Honor.
Wickersham’s poem was about mothers, but it
could just as easily have described the heart ache of
a wife, daughter or sister. It could easily have
described the anguish of a father, son, brother or
husband who have felt the loss of the one million
American heroes who have died for their country
while serving in wars from the American Revolution to
the current War on Terrorism.
It is for these heroes that we gather here today.
Lieutenant Wickersham made the Supreme
Sacrifice in a war that America entered one century
ago. It was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”
Tragically, it wasn’t.
Just last month, on April 8th, our nation lost Staff
Sergeant Mark De Alencar (Dee Alan kar) of the 7th
Special Forces Group. Five children lost their father.
Mark’s uncle remembered the determination Mark
had when training to be a Green Beret.
“They told him he had to lose some weight. So
Mark would put on a backpack, put bricks and books
in it, and you’d see him running up and down the road
there getting in shape to reenlist,” Jansen Robinson
recalled.
De Alencar wasn’t just training to wear a uniform.
The Edgewood, Maryland, native was training to
protect our freedom. And that’s exactly what he was
doing when he gave his life while fighting ISIS in
Eastern Afghanistan.
Unlike past wars, the end of the War on
Terrorism will be less obvious. There will be no
surrender treaty signed aboard a battleship or in a
diplomatic conference room. While wars today may
be less defined, one fact is crystal clear: Our enemies
want us dead.
Fortunately, we have the men and women of the
U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast
Guard doing all that they can to protect us. But it is up
to us to remember their sacrifice.
Long after the battlefield guns have been
silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children
of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent.
Spouses will be without their life partners. Parents will
continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters
that died way too early.
We need to be there for them – not just as
members of The American Legion family – but as
American citizens. Nobody can replace these fallen
heroes – especially in the eyes of their families – but
we can offer shoulders to cry on, assistance with
educational expenses and assurance that their loved
one’s sacrifice will not be forgotten.
And that sacrifice is often made as
servicemembers perform humanitarian missions that
benefit innocent civilians in far off lands. Captain Mary
Therese Klinker was a flight nurse assigned to Clark
Air Base in the Philippines when her C-5A Galaxy
crashed outside of Saigon. She was evacuating
Vietnamese orphans. The mission was called
Operation Babylift and Captain Klinker died for her
country at age 27.
As our servicemembers protect other people’s
orphans, they sometimes must leave their own
grieving children.
“Little things that I took for granted when you
were here seem priceless now,” 14 year-old Jessica
wrote to her father Command Sergeant Major James
Blankenbecler (Blank in beckler) two days after he
was killed in Iraq. “I will miss you, daddy, with all my
heart. I will always be your little girl and I will never
forget that…I love you daddy. I will miss you!”
Most of those who die in war are young. Whether
teenaged troops or middle-aged commanders, we do
know that they left us too early. But can any of us who
are living say that we accomplished more in our fuller
life spans than those who we honor today?
For what they lacked in time, they made up for in
valor. Selfless bravery is not gained with experience
but an innate quality that is instilled into character – a
process that usually involves strong parents or
siblings. It is these special families that produce the
outstanding men and women who have given
everything for our freedom. These families are the
fabric of our nation.
Our fallen have given what Lincoln called their
“last full measure of devotion.” They did it to serve
America. They did it to serve us.
As scripture tells us, “Well done, my good and
faithful servant.”
Well done.
Let us live up to their sacrifice.
May God bless them and may God bless you for
remembering them here today.
Thank you.