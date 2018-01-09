January 11th Edition: You Betcha Cafe and Ice Cream Shoppe

You Betcha Cafe and Ice Cream Shoppe will open Tuesday the 16th at 7 a.m. They will have delicious coffees, tea, juice, cocoa, milk and a variety of rolls, danishes or simply fresh baked bread slathered in butter or jelly, toasted or not. For lunch there will still be sub sandwiches with additional bread options, sloppy joes and soups, cookies, 12 flavors of super premium scoop ice cream, cone or scoop, as well as fountain pop! Once the stove and griddle are installed the menu will expand even more with breakfast sandwiches and meals for breakfast, as well as daily lunch specials and the new and unusual! The hours are still being considered, but the first few weeks we will be open from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Please come and enjoy!!!

Check it out in the January 11th edition of the Alden Advance! Get it now at Expressway and Freeborn County Co-op in Alden! All the news you can’t find on Google!