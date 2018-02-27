March 1st Edition: A-C’s Stadheim Takes Part In National Athletic Training Month

National Athletic Training Month is held every March in order to spread awareness about the important work of athletic trainers.

Emily (Bremseth) Stadheim, Alden-Conger’s Certified Athletic Trainer, is A-C’s health care professional who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses.

See the full story on this week’s front page!

Check it out in the March 1st edition of the Alden Advance! Get it now at Expressway and Freeborn County Co-op in Alden! All the news you can’t find on Google!