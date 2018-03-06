March 8th Edition: 2001 Graduate Receives Tremendous Honor As Fire Medic In Denver

Editor’s Note:

Words can’t explain how I feel about this amazing fire medic, husband, father, friend and fellow graduate from Alden-Conger!

Paul Scrabeck is currently a Fire Medic for the South Metro Fire Rescue and the South Suburban Denver area. Scrabeck and his fellow heroes cover over 200 square miles and have approximately 450 personnel including 340 or so firefighters. Scrabeck won the firefighter of the year award. He had told me it’s a tremendous honor because he was elected by his peers.

A huge congratulations to Paul and his entire family!

Shelly Zeller, Editor

